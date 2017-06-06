Be Our Guest at Rails in Southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Be Our Guest at Rails in Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB invites you to "Be Our Guest" at Rails Craft Brew and Eatery in Seymour and Clarksville, Indiana.

In 2015, Rails opened the Seymour location, which sits on the corner of the most well-known railroad crossing in America; thus why the owners named their restaurant Rails.

Then in July 2016, they expanded the Rails concept to Clarksville on Lewis and Clark Parkway.

The owners also have a location in Fishers, Indiana. A fourth location is opening in Palm Beach, Florida soon.

Each location features a cozy atmosphere surrounded with railroad memorabilia, perfect for lunch or dinner with family and friends.

On Thursday June 8, you have the chance to get a $30 gift certificate to the restaurant, for just $15. The tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Click here for your chance to buy a gift certificate.

Rails Craft Brew and Eatery

318 Lewis and Clark Parkway

Clarksville, IN 47129

(812) 945-3496

114 St Louis Ave.

Seymour, IN 47274

(812) 271-1191

