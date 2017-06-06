Louisville woman allegedly escaped home incarceration, later beat victim with metal bat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a woman months after she escaped home incarceration and beat a woman with a metal baseball bat, causing "very serious" injuries.

According to an arrest warrant, 21-year-old Brittany Carlisle was on home incarceration in June 2016 for charges of receipt of stolen property, giving an officer a false name, fourth degree assault, theft by unlawful taking, escape and other charges. While on home incarceration, she allegedly cut off her ankle monitoring device and left home without permission.

Officers were alerted to the violation and dispatched to her home on Beech Street, near the intersection of Algonquin Parkway and Wilson Avenue. When they arrived, she was gone -- and her mother told the officers she had no idea where she was.

At the time, Carlisle was declared AWOL from home incarceration, and a warrant was issued for her arrest on June 16, 2016.

Months later, on Feb. 15, 2017, Carlisle and two unnamed accomplices beat a woman with a metal baseball bat, according to another arrest warrant. Police say the four of them got into an argument, and when the woman ran away, the others chased her.

Police say one of the accomplices threw the woman to the ground and started punching her, while another accomplice cut her with a knife.

According to the arrest warrant, Carlisle then grabbed a baseball bat and began hitting the woman several times in the back, legs and arms.

Police say video of the beating was captured on a cell phone.

The woman was taken to University Hospital with "very serious" injuries.

A warrant was issued for Carlisle's arrest on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. She was taken into custody Monday night. She's charged with first-degree assault and criminal trespassing in connection with the alleged attack with the baseball bat, and escape and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the allegation that she was AWOL from home incarceration.

Carlisle is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.