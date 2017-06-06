Notre Dame attack: Paris investigators say the man cried "It's f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Notre Dame attack: Paris investigators say the man cried "It's for Syria"

PARIS (AP) - Paris prosecutors have opened a counter-terrorism investigation after an unidentified assailant attacked police with a hammer outside Notre Dame Cathedral.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb says the attacker cried "it's for Syria," as he went after officers patrolling an esplanade in front of the famous landmark.

Paris police say the unidentified assailant was shot and wounded by a police officer. He was taken to the hospital. It is unclear whether the attacker was acting alone.

Speaking after the attack, Collomb said police found kitchen knives, a hammer and other unsophisticated weapons on the wounded assailant.

It was the latest of several attacks in France targeting security officers. In April, an attacker opened fire on a police van on Paris' Champs Elysees, killing one and gravely wounding two others. The attacker was shot dead by police.

Large numbers of police cars filled the area on the Ile de Cite island in the River Seine in the center of Paris.

Paris remains under high security after a string of Islamic extremist attacks in recent years.

