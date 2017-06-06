VIDEO: Upset McDonald's customer in Iowa says order took too lon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO: Upset McDonald's customer in Iowa says order took too long, assaults employee

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who ordered a chicken sandwich at a McDonald's in Iowa became violent with employees after she said they took too long to prepare her food.

A customer in the drive-thru saw the incident and recorded the brawl on her cell phone. 

In the video, the woman can be seen shouting at workers. When the employee handed the food to the woman, she threw it in the employee's face. The woman then jumps up on the counter, and the manager pulls her down by her hair.

The woman and two men she was with left before police arrived, and no arrests have been made. 

McDonald's released this statement after the incident: "The safety and security of our customers is a top priority and we are partnering with law enforcement because it is still an open investigation."

