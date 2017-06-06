WATCH LIVE: Coaches kick-off annual UK-UofL rivalry for Governor's Cup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Football fans get a preview of the state's biggest rivalry with the kick-off to the Governor's Cup with a golf classic in Frankfort.

A highlight of the event on Tuesday is the news conference featuring University of Louisville coach Bobby Petrino and the University of Kentucky coach Mark Stoops. Both will make opening comments and then answer questions about their teams.

Some of the greatest players and coaches from both schools attend this special event each year to share stories and pay tribute to the honorees. The 2017 event will honor former U of L player, Marc Mitchell, and former U of K player, Doug Kotar. Additional honorees will be former NFL players, Sam Madison, Marty Moore, Stefan LeFors, and Derek Abney.

Cards and Cats fans have six months to get ready for the big game. The University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky play the big game on Saturday, November 25, 2017 in Lexington.

This year's Governor's Cup benefits Dare to Care and God's Pantry Food Banks to raise money to help feed the hungry. The 2016 Event Raised Over $125,000.

The Governor's Cup was created as a traveling trophy for the winner of the Kentucky-Louisville football game when the modern series began in 1994.

