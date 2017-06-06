One person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Breckenridge County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say one person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Breckenridge County.

According to police, a call about the crash was received Monday around 8:20 p.m.

Authorities say the crash happened one mile south of US 60 on KY 259 in Harned, Kentucky.

Police say a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling north on KY 259. Officials say another vehicle was going south on KY 259.

According to investigators, the Pontiac Grand Prix crossed the center line into the southbound lane and hit the other vehicle head on.

The driver of the Grand Prix, 27-year-old Dreama Woods, of Hudson, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officials say the driver of the second vehicle was taken to Breckenridge Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was later released.

An autopsy was scheduled Tuesday at the Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville.

Police say toxicology results are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

