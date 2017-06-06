New basketball courts dedicated at Shawnee Park just in time for 'Dirt Bowl'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big improvements have arrived for for one of west Louisville's most popular events just two weeks before it begins.

Dirt Bowl organizers say the new basketball courts at Shawnee Park are going to make a huge difference for this year's event.

Mayor Greg Fischer and others were on hand to dedicate the Dirt Bowl basketball courts Tuesday morning. This will be the 48th year for the basketball tournament that has become a tradition in Shawnee Park.

The improvements to the court include a new surface, scoreboard and seating. But this is just one part of a much larger plan for $2.5 million worth of improvements for the park.

MSD has a major project going on here to build a new water basin in the park. That will take up about 10% of the parks area until its completion next year.

"A lot of this stuff that we've been wanting to get done but haven't had the resources of funding to do will now be getting done as a result of this project so that's a great thing," Fischer said.

There will also be improvements to the fields in the park as well as several of the unused buildings.

This year's Dirt Bowl tournament starts June 17.

