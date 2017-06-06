One dead, two wounded, after shootings at Indiana beauty college

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead and two women are wounded after a shooting at an Indiana beauty college.

Police say they got a report of an active shooter at Ravenscroft Beauty College in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Monday night.

When officers got there, they found the man who is believed to be the shooter. He was dead. Police say he shot two women before turning the gun on himself.

One woman is in critical condition. The other is in serious condition.

The school was still closed on Tuesday.

