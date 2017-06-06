One dead, two wounded, after shootings at Indiana beauty college - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One dead, two wounded, after shootings at Indiana beauty college

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead and two women are wounded after a shooting at an Indiana beauty college.

Police say they got a report of an active shooter at Ravenscroft Beauty College in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Monday night.

When officers got there, they found the man who is believed to be the shooter. He was dead. Police say he shot two women before turning the gun on himself.

One woman is in critical condition. The other is in serious condition.

The school was still closed on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.