Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits

NEW YORK (AP) -- Amazon is offering a sizable discount on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance.

Customers that possess a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer card, used for programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs, or food stamps, will pay $5.99 per month. That fee would include free shipping and unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Prime Video. 

The typical monthly payment for Prime membership is $10.99, but users can also pay $99 per year up front, which equates to $8.25 per month.

Amazon's Prime program, with the perks it brings, has created strong habits among shoppers, and competition is keen. Amazon says it wants to make the program more accessible. Walmart, which has the second-biggest share of online sales, has been trying to close the gap with Amazon.

