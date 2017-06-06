Louisville City FC continues its exciting brand of soccer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC continues its third season with a game against Charlotte Independence on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30 at Slugger Field.

Keith Kaiser recently joined midfielders Niall McCabe and Brian Ownby after a workout at Thurman-Hutchins Park Training Field.

McCabe recently became a father. He can't decide which job is more exhausting, dad or pro soccer player.

Ownby keeps his goal scoring celebrations pretty mellow, but Keith likes to be more overstated.

Since starting play in 2015, Louisville City FC is Kentucky's only fully professional soccer club. LouCity is a member of the United Soccer League (USL), one level below Major League Soccer.

The USL includes 32 teams across the country.

Louisville City FC advanced to the USL's Eastern Conference Final in both 2015 and 2016.

Watch Louisville City FC vs Charlotte Independence on June 7th at 7:30 on WMYO.

