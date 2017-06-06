George and Amal Clooney welcome twins - WDRB 41 Louisville News

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (WDRB) -- The Clooney twins have arrived. 

George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander.

The pair was born Tuesday morning, according to George Clooney's publicist Stan Rosenfield. He says both are "happy, healthy and doing fine."

Jokes Rosenfield, "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.