UPDATE: Police identify suspect and officers involved in police chase that ended in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police released new information about a wild police chase on Monday that spanned at least three Kentucky counties -- and ended in a shootout in Bardstown, resulting in the death of the suspect.

That suspect has now been identified as 45-year-old Charles Edgar Mullins of Bardstown. Police say he was shot multiple times and died immediately at the scene.

Authorities say the chase began in Louisville around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 65 near Preston Highway. Police say Mullins started firing his weapons at officers and slammed into two Louisville Metro Police Department cruisers before taking off into Bullitt County.

LMPD, Kentucky State Police and deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff's Department worked together to chase the suspect before catching up with him in Bardstown.

According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, Mullins was stopped when a KSP trooper deployed tire deflation devices on Springfield Road in Nelson County. That slowed Mullins' vehicle down as he entered the Bardstown city limits. His vehicle later came to a stop along Highway 150 South in Bardstown, where the shootout with police took place.

Police say Mullins had already fired several rounds at police with his rifle before his car came to a stop. He then allegedly got out of the car and pointed his rifle at troopers. That's when, police say, troopers returned fire and Mullins ran into the woods.

According to the news release, a Bardstown Police Department K9 discovered Mullins in a dry creek bottom in the woods. Police say several shots were exchanged between Mullins and members of the Kentucky State Police, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office and Bardstown Police. That's when Mullins was fatally shot.

The officers who were involved in the shooting have now been released. Their names and respective agencies are as follows:

Trooper Alex Ware (Kentucky State Police Post 4)

Trooper Ethan Whitlock (Kentucky State Police Post 4)

Trooper Tyler Hunter (Kentucky State Police Post 12)

Trooper Jacob Guffey (Kentucky State Police Post 12)

Deputy Brandon Bryan (Nelson County Sheriff's Office)

Sgt. Mike Clark (Nelson County Sheriff's Office)

Sgt. Jeremy Cauley (Bardstown Police Department)

The listed Kentucky State Police troopers have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the news release. The case is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Tuesday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville.

