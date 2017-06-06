Sam Heine - Account Manager

Raised in the heart of the Highlands, Sam attended grade, high school, and college all within the city of Louisville. As a student at the University of Louisville, Sam studied a bit of everything, graduating with a degree focused on Psychology, Marketing, and International Relations.

Sam worked at a local coffee shop in town from age 16 to 24, where he developed a deep love for all things caffeinated. In his spare time you can find Sam deep in the woods hiking or paddling around in the kayak with his friends.

You can contact Sam via email at SHeine@wdrb.com or by phone at 502-585-0763.