UPDATE: Police release identities of three victims murdered in Washington County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the names of three people killed inside a home in Washington County on Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, those victims have been identified as 58-year-old Danny G. Newlin, 41-year-old Kelley Kay Newlin and 14-year-old Austin Newlin.

Police say they were a father, mother and son. Police say the preliminary investigation points to gunshot wounds as the causes of death for all three victims.

The suspect in the crime has also been found dead.

Indiana State Police said 47-year-old Richard Lee Burton Jr. killed the Newlins inside a home on South Becks Mill Road, about 14 miles from Salem, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon. Police say Burton was staying at the home when the murders happened.

ISP spokesman Jerry Goodin said the investigation started when a woman claiming to be an acquaintance of Burton's called Salem Police to say she was worried about the other three people in the home.

When police arrived around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and knocked on the door, they could see one of the victims. After getting search warrants, police entered the home and found the other two victims.

"There is no excuse for what happened," Goodin said. "It's a terrible, terrible tragedy."

The investigation is continuing, but Goodin said detectives believe Burton is responsible for all three murders, the sixth, seventh and eighth homicide in Washington County this year.

"I'm getting use to it," said said Danny Harrison, who lives in Salem. "It's still a bad situation. especially this close to home."

Early Monday morning, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department received a tip that Burton's vehicle, a 1997 Dodge Ram, was parked at the Blackwell Horse Camp in Monroe County near State Road 446, which is not far from Bloomington. That's where deputies found Burton dead inside the truck.

Investigators won't say it was a suicide, but they're not looking for suspects.

Police say Burton's official cause of death will be released by the Monroe County Coroner.

