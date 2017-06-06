Southwest Airline launches 3-day-sale with one-way flights as lo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southwest Airline launches 3-day-sale with one-way flights as low as $45

Posted: Updated:

DALLAS, Tx. (WDRB) -- Bargain vacations are available, but you'll have to decide in a hurry. 

Southwest Airline launched its bi-annual nationwide 72-hour sale on Tuesday that includes one-way fares out of Louisville starting at $45. Nonstop round-trip tickets can go for as little was $100. Prices vary city to city. 

The "Wanna Get Away" sale is only good through Thursday, June 8, 2017.  There are some blackout dates, and the flights are not offered on Fridays and Saturday.  Tickets are limited to travel between August 22 and December 13. 

Southwest flights out of Louisville International include $45 flights to Chicago or Baltimore/Washington.  You could pay as little as $125 for a flight to Denver, $145 for flights to Las Vegas or Phoenix and $95 for a flight to Tampa or Orlando. 

