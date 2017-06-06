Kentucky State Police stand-in at graduation for son of fallen o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State Police stand-in at graduation for son of fallen officer

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Kentucky State Police Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Courtesy: Kentucky State Police Courtesy: Kentucky State Police

Fort Mitchell, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Hayden Cammack graduated high school this week, Kentucky State Police were there to cheer him on. 

Cammack is the son of fallen officer Jason Cammack, who died in the line of duty in 2000 during a police pursuit in Woodford County.  

Hayden was just one-year-old, when he lost his father. But he wasn't alone, as he accepted his diploma.  KSP CVE Officers dressed in uniform lined one wall of the room to show their support. 
  
Hayden was all smiles in his white shirt and bow tie, as he stood for a photo with his father's fellow officers following the ceremony. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

