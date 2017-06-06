Bed bug revenge: Angry man releases 100 bed bugs in Maine city office

AUGUSTA, Maine (WDRB) -- Bed bugs helped a Maine man make his point in a dispute with an Augusta, Maine city office.

The Kennebec Journal reports the man went to the General Assistance office on Friday to complain about bed bugs at his former apartment. He returned several times and was finally told he did not financially qualify for assistance in getting another apartment.

That's when the angry man then pulled out a cup containing about 100 live bed bugs and slammed them on the counter. City Manager William Bridgeo told the newspaper the man told office employees "They're your problem now!"

Bed bugs thrown on counter inside City Center in Augusta by man, the city manager says (image ctsy: City Manager William Bridgeo) pic.twitter.com/u39Ouzs1vJ — Ted Homer WGME (@teddyhomernews) June 2, 2017

Some of the bugs landed on an employee on the other side of the counter. And the man was quickly escorted out of the building. He later told police that "he wanted them to experience the same thing he was experiencing."

Augusta's City Center closed on Friday, and an exterminator was called in to treat the building. They are confident they rid the office of the pests. The building reopened on Monday.

The man has not been identified, and it is not known if charges will be filed.

