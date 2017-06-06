Kentucky Kingdom turns away several people scammed with bogus tickets

It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at the Partridge Meadows apartments in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive, off Ormsby Lane.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at the Partridge Meadows apartments in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive, off Ormsby Lane.

Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.

Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.

Medical reports show the 3-year-old was abused and prosecutors say neglect caused her death in 2015.

Medical reports show the 3-year-old was abused and prosecutors say neglect caused her death in 2015.

A year and a half after Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare bought the home of one of its top executives, the company sold the home at a $250,000 loss, Jefferson County property records show.

A year and a half after Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare bought the home of one of its top executives, the company sold the home at a $250,000 loss, Jefferson County property records show.

3611 Glenview Avenue (from 2014 real estate listing, used with permission of listing agent Kenneth Jones)

3611 Glenview Avenue (from 2014 real estate listing, used with permission of listing agent Kenneth Jones)

An anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis has sparked outrage among Islamic groups.

An anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis has sparked outrage among Islamic groups.

Louisville and Kentucky, top 10 rivals, will stage the biggest weekend in Bluegrass baseball history when they meet in the NCAA Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville and Kentucky, top 10 rivals, will stage the biggest weekend in Bluegrass baseball history when they meet in the NCAA Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The raw ground beef and beef primal cut products items were produced on May 31, June 1 and June 2, 2017.

The raw ground beef and beef primal cut products items were produced on May 31, June 1 and June 2, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twists and turns are what bring people to Kentucky Kingdom -- but paying customers being turned away from the gate is a twist no one saw coming.

"Unfortunately, we've discovered that there are several hundred passes that have been purchased through stolen credit cards," said Ed Hart, spokesman for the amusement park.

Devonte Snellen bought his ticket Monday night in the West End.

"I'm like, okay, this is legit. I checked the voucher number. All of that stuff was legit. I didn't think twice," Snellen said.

He felt the dip in his stomach Tuesday when he realized he'd been a victim of a scam.

"I seen a few other people being escorted out too," Snellen added.

"The problem is, you can't let them into the park with fraudulent passes," Hart said.

Suspected thieves stole 11 credit card numbers in the past week, and used them to buy 640 season passes, worth $38,000.

"Most of the cards are from out-of-state, so this may rise to the attention of the FBI, because this is a federal crime, what's going on right now," said Hart.

The passes are being sold to local buyers for a much lower price.

"They got $50 from me. I can tell you that much," Snellen added.

For the first time ever, Kentucky Kingdom is working with Louisville Metro Police Department's fraud unit to track the scammers down. Investigators wouldn't say if the tickets are being sold online or in-person.

As for the people who find themselves down-and-out during a day that was supposed be filled with big ups and downs Hart says something will be done.

"We'll make sure everyone walks away happy at the end of the day," Hart said.

To avoid being a victim, Kentucky Kingdom recommends you buy tickets at Kroger, on its website, or at the park.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved