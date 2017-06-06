Kentucky Kingdom turns away several people scammed with bogus ti - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Kingdom turns away several people scammed with bogus tickets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twists and turns are what bring people to Kentucky Kingdom -- but paying customers being turned away from the gate is a twist no one saw coming. 

"Unfortunately, we've discovered that there are several hundred passes that have been purchased through stolen credit cards," said Ed Hart, spokesman for the amusement park.

Devonte Snellen bought his ticket Monday night in the West End. 

"I'm like, okay, this is legit. I checked the voucher number. All of that stuff was legit. I didn't think twice," Snellen said.

He felt the dip in his stomach Tuesday when he realized he'd been a victim of a scam.

"I seen a few other people being escorted out too," Snellen added.

"The problem is, you can't let them into the park with fraudulent passes," Hart said.

Suspected thieves stole 11 credit card numbers in the past week, and used them to buy 640 season passes, worth $38,000.

"Most of the cards are from out-of-state, so this may rise to the attention of the FBI, because this is a federal crime, what's going on right now," said Hart.

The passes are being sold to local buyers for a much lower price.

"They got $50 from me. I can tell you that much," Snellen added.

For the first time ever, Kentucky Kingdom is working with Louisville Metro Police Department's fraud unit to track the scammers down. Investigators wouldn't say if the tickets are being sold online or in-person.

As for the people who find themselves down-and-out during a day that was supposed be filled with big ups and downs Hart says something will be done.

"We'll make sure everyone walks away happy at the end of the day," Hart said.

To avoid being a victim, Kentucky Kingdom recommends you buy tickets at Kroger, on its website, or at the park. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved

