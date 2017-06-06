Spalding University replacing asphalt with Century Park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Spalding University replacing asphalt with Century Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spalding University is expanding by turning parking lots into green space.

Crews are removing more than two acres of concrete and asphalt parking lots on South Second Street near Kentucky Street to make room for Century Park.

The green space will offer students a place for intramural sports and help cut down on the urban heat island effect in the area.

The park is expected to open by early this fall.

