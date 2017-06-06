Kentucky AG Beshear calls for tougher restrictions on ringless r - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky AG Beshear calls for tougher restrictions on ringless robocalls

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general wants to crack down on ringless robocalls.

Andy Beshear joined with attorneys general from Massachusetts and New York to write a joint letter to the Federal Communications Commission. The trio want the FCC to reject a petition requesting ringless robocalls.

Petitioners say they shouldn't be considered calls because the consumers' phones never ring.

The attorneys general say an exemption would open the floodgates to more harassing calls, and would impose costs on those with prepaid phones or limited minutes.

The letter also points out that ringless robocalls prevent consumers from blocking unwanted messages with many of the latest call blocking apps for mobile phones. Whether they ring or not, robocalls can impose significant costs on consumers, especially those with prepaid cell phones or limited minutes who are charged for checking their messages.

Consumers with limited size voicemail boxes may miss important messages when their voicemail is clogged with unwanted messages.

