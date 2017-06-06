Poll results add fuel to debate over cold beer sales in Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Poll results add fuel to debate over cold beer sales in Indiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another heated debate is brewing over cold beer.

An retail association claims there is massive support for a new push to change Indiana law and allow cold beer sales at places besides package liquor stores. The Convenience Store Association commissioned a new poll that shows 70 percent of Hoosiers are okay with it being sold at drug, grocery and convenience stores. 

It also shows 65 percent of those polled want Sunday sales, too. 

Package liquor store owners are against a change.

"Deregulation is not the answer to this problem," said Jon Snider, spokesman for the Indiana Association of Beverage Retailers. "As we've seen across the state, alcoholism and other types of addictions have broiled this state into real trouble."

A state commission plans to study the issue before the legislature takes it up again. 

