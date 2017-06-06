Louisville's only police helicopter was being repaired at time o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville's only police helicopter was being repaired at time of Big Four Bridge shooting

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's only police helicopter was out of commission during Memorial Day's fatal shooting near the Big Four Bridge. 

Louisville Metro Police says it asked the Air Unit's help following the shooting at Waterfront Park on May 29th, but the helicopter was being repaired.

22-year-old Anton Brown was killed and three others were injured, when shots were fired about 9 p.m., as the holiday crowds were in Waterfront Park. 
 
LMPD says it's unclear if the helicopter would have helped beyond an giving officers aerial perspective. However, Metro Councilman David James says the helicopter's high-tech equipment would have helped in the pursuit.

