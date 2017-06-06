German-style beer hall coming to Whiskey Row next year - WDRB 41 Louisville News

German-style beer hall coming to Whiskey Row next year

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A beer hall is coming to Whiskey Row. 

The owners of Sidebar in downtown Louisville are opening a German-style beer hall on Washington Street in January.

The name of the beer hall is still up in the air, but it could be called The Hall on Washington Street. 

It will serve lunch and dinner with wine, liquor and a rotating beer list.

