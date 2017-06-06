Louisville Bats' Muhammad Ali jersey auction begins Wednesday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Bats' Muhammad Ali jersey auction begins Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. --  The Louisville Bats baseball team is ready to auction off special jerseys honoring Muhammad Ali. 

On June 3, the team marked the one-year anniversary of "The Champ's" death by holding a Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night at Louisville Slugger Field.  The team and coaches all wore special Ali jerseys that are now being sold to raise money for the Muhammad Ali Center. 

The online auction of 55 jerseys begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at www.bats.milbauctions.com.  Bids can be submitted for two weeks.  The auction is scheduled to end at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.  

The highlight of the auction is a No. 11 jersey worn and autographed by 2012 Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Red, Barry Larkin. 

You can find the entire list of jerseys, including who wore them at www.bats.milbauctions.com, when the auction begins. The Louisville Bats will not ship internationally, U.S. shipping only. 

