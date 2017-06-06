Vinyl record sales increase for 11 consecutive years, despite popularity of digital downloads

Medical reports show the 3-year-old was abused and prosecutors say neglect caused her death in 2015.

Southern Indiana mother sentenced for death of 3-year-old daughter who suffered 'horrific abuse'

A year and a half after Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare bought the home of one of its top executives, the company sold the home at a $250,000 loss, Jefferson County property records show.

3611 Glenview Avenue (from 2014 real estate listing, used with permission of listing agent Kenneth Jones)

Kindred Healthcare sells its CFO's former home at $250,000 loss

Police say the victim suffered "very serious" injuries.

Kentucky State Police have released new info about a police chase on Monday that spanned at least three Kentucky counties -- and ended in a shootout resulting in the death of the suspect.

UPDATE: Police identify suspect and officers involved in police chase that ended in Bardstown

An anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis has sparked outrage among Islamic groups.

Louisville and Kentucky, top 10 rivals, will stage the biggest weekend in Bluegrass baseball history when they meet in the NCAA Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium.

CRAWFORD | More than a rivalry: Louisville, Kentucky set to make Bluegrass baseball history

The raw ground beef and beef primal cut products items were produced on May 31, June 1 and June 2, 2017.

Louisville food distributor recalls more than 22,000 pounds of beef

Paul LePree is a Guestroom Records regular. He owns thousands of records.

“There is a sense of nostalgia tied into them, but I also like the tactile, physical product and to look at the art,” he said. “They make me happy.”

The record resurgence in Louisville and around the world comes as no surprise to him or to any other music lover in the store.

“They maintain an era of collectability, and their value stays pretty high on them,” Guestroom Records owner Travis Searle said.

“They sound better to me,” store manager Lisa Foster said.

Experts say vinyl records are becoming a $1 billion industry. Neilsen ratings show sales are hitting a groove, increasing in 2016 for the eleventh consecutive year in a row.

Searle attributes a small part of the vinyl revival to record store day, which is the one day the year when thousands of participating record stores worldwide stock their shelves with limited edition releases.

“Record store day started in 2007, and since then, the industry has just been booming every single year,” Searle said.

Hundreds stood in line on Record Store Day at Guestroom Records this year.

“It was nuts. We basically had more than a month of sales in one day,” he said.

Music charts show the tables have turned, and vinyl sales are growing so much that more money was spent on vinyl records than on digital downloads in a recent week in the United Kingdom. However, that doesn’t include streaming services, and it’s important to note vinyl albums are more expensive than digital downloads.

“There are those vinyl purists that insist a record sounds better as an MP3,” LePree said.

