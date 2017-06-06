JCPS offers free meals for kids all summer long - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS offers free meals for kids all summer long

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS kicked off its Summer Feeding Program on Tuesday at the Nelson Hornbeck Park.

The program provides free meals to school kids all summer long.

“Our students don’t have access to the national school breakfast and lunch program during the summer months,” said Terina Edington, the JCPS nutrition services assistant director.

Edington said this program fills the void for the free meals students would normally be able to get during the school year. And JCPS leaders said this helps prevent what they call the "summer slide."

“It helps them to maintain their health,” Edington said. “And it helps them maintain the things they learned during the school year.”

Anyone 18-years-old or younger can get a free breakfast or lunch Monday through Friday, no questions asked. Children do not need to be a JCPS student to receive a meal.

Last summer, JCPS served 104,689 breakfasts and 178,121 lunches. JCPS leaders expect to top that this year and are prepared to expand throughout the summer.

There are 127 locations and two bus routes this year. To find the sites and stops, you can click here or text “FOOD” to 877877.

