UK Board of Trustees votes to raise tuition for all students - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UK Board of Trustees votes to raise tuition for all students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuition for University of Kentucky students is going up.

A proposed budget for the 2017-18 school year includes a four percent tuition and mandatory fee increase for students from Kentucky and a six-and-a-half percent increase for out-of-state students.

The budget was presented to the UK Board of Trustees on Tuesday, and the board has already voted to approve the tuition and fee increase.

The budget also includes a salary increase for the school's faculty and staff. The board will vote on the rest of that proposal next week.

