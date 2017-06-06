Second in command of Bardstown Police Department steps down - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Second in command of Bardstown Police Department steps down

Posted: Updated:
McKenzie Mattingly McKenzie Mattingly

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Police Department will see a major change in leadership as the No. 2 in command steps down.

Mayor Dick Heaton announced Capt. McKenzie Mattingly's resignation Tuesday night at a city council work session. 

Mattingly notified the city on June 2 and will work in an officer role until July 14.

Mattingly was promoted to captain in April of last year by former Mayor John Royalty, who was removed from office amid allegations of official misconduct

Last year, Councilwoman Kecia Copeland accused Mattingly of lodging a personal attack during city elections. Mattingly's open records requests involving Copeland's iPad were brought into question during the city council's investigation into Royalty.

The council determined Royalty gained improper access to Copeland's emails.

Heaton said he did not ask for Mattingly's resignation, and the city is trying to make the transition as seamless as possible.

"We have appointed former Bardstown Police Chief C.D. Marksbury to serve as interim captain. C.D. is currently employed on a part-time basis with the city," Heaton said.   

Marksbury and the Heaton declined to comment further about the resignation.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.