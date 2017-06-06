Alcohol reportedly contributes to fatal ATV crash Tuesday in sou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Alcohol reportedly contributes to fatal ATV crash Tuesday in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after an ATV accident in Crawford County, Indiana, on Tuesday night.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Clinton Neal, 34, of Marengo, Indiana, was riding with a friend on Ross Road around 8;30 p.m. when he lost control, drove into a ditch and flipped. Neal was ejected from the ATV and hit a tree. He wasn't wearing a helmet.

Alcohol and high speed are believed to have contributed to the crash, Indiana DNR said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

