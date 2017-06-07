New Albany's first ever Drone Festival flies into the Riverfront - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany's first ever Drone Festival flies into the Riverfront Amphitheater

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first ever New Albany Drone Festival happens at the Riverfront Amphitheater Saturday, June 10 & Sunday, June 11.

AT Drone Racing hosts 2 days of racing during the festival.

Saturday will be a MultiGP drone racing event and Sunday will be a Team Racing event.

Expect high-speed drone racing for "The New Albany Cup."

Protective netting will be set up to ensure the safety of all spectators.

Feel free to bring a cooler and snacks (no alcohol permitted) to the event.

You are also free to bring your own drone for the free-fly portions of the event and show off your skills.

There will be raffles and giveaways throughout the event, including numerous drone giveaways.

MultiGP Drone Racing
Scheduled time for Video/Photo Drones
Freestyle after the Drone Racing
Food/drink and Music

Click here for drone racing rules.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

