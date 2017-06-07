Kentucky Kingdom extending season pass 'early bird' price - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Kingdom extending season pass 'early bird' price

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is extending the current price of season passes - as officials try to bust a season ticket scam.

The amusement park says thieves stole 11 credit card numbers in the past week, and used them to buy 640 season passes, worth $38,000.

The passes are being re-sold at a much lower price.

The park has decided to extend its $59.95 early bird season pass offer to Tuesday, June 13.

They say that gives anyone affected by this scheme extra time to buy a valid season pass at that price.

After June 13, the price goes up to $99.95.

To avoid being a victim, Kentucky Kingdom recommends you buy tickets at Kroger, on its website, or at the park.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media.

