Police arrest man after victim beaten, robbed near U of L

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday after police say he and another man beat and robbed a victim near U of L in May.

According to an arrest report, it happened May 25. That's when police say the suspect, 19-year-old Alexandre Harrison, invited the victim to The Nine, an off-campus apartment complex on Floyd Street affiliated with U of L.

As the victim and Harrison walked up a stairwell, police say Harrison asked the victim to wait, then went up another flight of stairs and returned with an accomplice.

Police say the accomplice was armed with a shotgun and pointed it at the victim, stating "Give me everything." Police say Harrison and the accomplice assaulted the victim, hitting him with the gun, kicking him, and breaking his glasses in the process.

After taking $100 from the victim, police say Harrison and the accomplice got into a waiting car driven by a second accomplice and drove away.

U of L police were called, and investigators say they have video surveillance from inside the building and inside the parking garage where the getaway car was waiting.

Harrison was arrested Wednesday. He's charged with one count of robbery.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.