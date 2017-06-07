POLICE: Elderly victim suffers permanent injuries after trying to stop Shepherdsville man he thought was going to drive drunk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested a suspect after he beat a man so badly he suffered permanent back injuries -- all because the victim was trying to stop him from driving drunk.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on Monday night on Tollview Drive, off of E. 4th Street in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

Police say they were called to KentuckyOne Health Medical Center Jewish South just after 10 p.m. where they witnessed a 78-year-old man being treated for severe injuries. According to the arrest report, the man sustained two fractured vertebrae, and was having extreme difficulty breathing, to the point where his life was at risk.

Police say a doctor told them that the man will never recover from these injuries -- and that it had to have been caused from "immediate trauma."

The man's girlfriend allegedly told officers that he had been attacked by 48-year-old Joseph Shepherd. Police say the victim tried to take Shepherd's car keys because he didn't want him driving drunk. A fight ensued and the victim fell to the ground, when the injuries were sustained.

Police arrested Shepherd hours later and charged him with first-degree assault. He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

