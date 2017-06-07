UPDATE: Shepherdsville father allegedly attacked by own son dies from injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police say an elderly man who was severely beaten Monday night by his own son has died.

According to Major Mike O'Donnell of the Shepherdsville Police Department, the victim died on Tuesday. That man was identified as 78-year-old Paul J. Shepherd by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they've already arrested a suspect -- 48-year-old Joseph Shepherd -- for the beating. More charges may be forthcoming, O'Donnell said.

Joseph Shepherd is Paul Shepherd's son.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on Monday night on Tollview Drive, off of E. 4th Street in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

Police say they were called to KentuckyOne Health Medical Center Jewish South just after 10 p.m. where they witnessed Paul Shepherd being treated for severe injuries. According to the arrest report, he had sustained two fractured vertebrae, and at the time was having extreme difficulty breathing, to the point where his life was at risk.

Police say a doctor told them that the man will never recover from these injuries -- and that it had to have been caused from "immediate trauma." He was transferred to a Louisville hospital, before he died on Tuesday.

Paul Shepherd's girlfriend allegedly told officers that he had been attacked by his own son. Police say Paul Shepherd tried to take Joseph Shepherd's car keys because he didn't want him driving drunk. A fight ensued and the victim fell to the ground, when the injuries were sustained.

Police arrested Joseph Shepherd hours after the alleged attack and charged him with first-degree assault. He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

Major O'Donnell says an autopsy will be performed and the matter will be referred to the Commonwealth Attorney's office to determine whether or not the charge should be upgraded.

