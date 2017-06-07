VIDEO: Salsa dancing LAPD officer goes viral - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO: Salsa dancing LAPD officer goes viral

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (WDRB) -- A Los Angeles Police officer proves he has some moves! 

The LAPD posted a video to social media of Officer Booker from the Central Traffic Division salsa dancing at a Cuban American Festival over the weekend.  

He apparently jumped off his bike and started dancing with a woman on the street.  You can watch his fancy footwork as he twirls the woman and keeps the beat to the music. 

The crowd gathered around loved it, too. Many are seen capturing the moment on cell phones and laughing. 

Officer Booker's skills were applauded by the department on Twitter.  The post said "Who knew LAPD Motor Officers could move like this when they get off their bikes." 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

