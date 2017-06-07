POLICE: Indiana man robbed bank on his first day out of prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is accused of robbing a bank on his first full day out of prison.



The armed robbery was reported at a downtown Fort Wayne bank on Tuesday.

Police say a man walked into the branch, told a teller he had a gun and demanded money.

When police arrived, they say they found 61-year-old David Grant sitting on a bench with the cash in hand.

He was released from prison Monday after serving a 10-year sentence for bank robbery.

