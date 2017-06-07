R&B superstar Bryson Tiller makes generous donation to improve Wyandotte Park's basketball courts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- R&B superstar and Louisville native Bryson Tiller is making a generous donation to his hometown.

Lots of fans gathered to see Bryson Tiller, who was expected to visit Wyandotte Park Wednesday afternoon. While waiting, many played basketball on newly improved playing surfaces made possible thanks to a donation from Tiller and Nike.

Tiller said on his Instagram account that he planned to stop at Wyandotte Park on Wednesday.

As a way of celebrating the new and improved courts, a youth basketball clinic with former UofL players and trainers serving as coaches was being held until 3 p.m.

Officials with the Louisville Metro Parks Department say the new, one-of-a-kind facility is a positive step toward keeping kids busy and out of trouble this summer.

Words on the court read, "It's Possible Here"-- a message many hope will inspire.

Tiller's cousin, Nesha Davidson, says "Tiller sets the example. Live your dreams, follow your goals and you can mount up to be successful just like him."

"When people engage themselves with positive activities, a lot of the negative things go away," said Marty Storch, the director of Louisville Parks and Recreation. "And that's another reason why courts like this, upgrades to parks and recreation are very important."

Tiller's second studio album is number one on this week's Billboard 200 albums chart.

Tiller is expected to arrive around 1 p.m., and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is expected to speak.

