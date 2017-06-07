REPORT: Bullitt County suspect holds repo men at gunpoint, telli - WDRB 41 Louisville News

REPORT: Bullitt County suspect holds repo men at gunpoint, telling them, 'not tonight'

Dennis Inman (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center) Dennis Inman (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he pointed a gun at two repo men and bluntly told them, "not tonight."

According to an arrest report, it happened at a home on E. Audubon Drive, just west of Bernheim Forest. 

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says two drivers told them they were in the process of repossessing a truck belonging to 79-year-old Dennis Inman, when Inman pointed a handgun at them and said, "not tonight."

According to the arrest report, Inman held them at gunpoint until they unhooked the truck and drove away.

As they were driving off, they allegedly heard a shot fired.

The sheriff's office says Inman admitted to pointing a gun at the repo men and firing it as they drove away. He was arrested just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and two counts first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

