REPORT: Bullitt County suspect holds repo men at gunpoint, telling them, 'not tonight'

Authorities say they were already in the process of hitching up his truck, when the suspect pulled a gun...More >>
Authorities say they were already in the process of hitching up his truck, when the suspect pulled a gun...More >>
Police say a man walked into the branch, told a teller he had a gun and demanded money.More >>
Police say a man walked into the branch, told a teller he had a gun and demanded money.More >>
Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.More >>
Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.More >>
A doctor says the 78-year-old victim will never recover from his painful injuries...More >>
A doctor says the 78-year-old victim will never recover from his painful injuries...More >>
One of the victims was 14 years old.More >>
One of the victims was 14 years old.More >>
Kentucky State Police have released new info about a police chase on Monday that spanned at least three Kentucky counties -- and ended in a shootout resulting in the death of the suspect.More >>
Kentucky State Police have released new info about a police chase on Monday that spanned at least three Kentucky counties -- and ended in a shootout resulting in the death of the suspect.More >>
Park officials issued a warning late Monday night.More >>
Park officials issued a warning late Monday night.More >>
Police say the victim suffered "very serious" injuries.More >>
Police say the victim suffered "very serious" injuries.More >>