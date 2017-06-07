Norton Healthcare investing $38 million in new Louisville cancer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Norton Healthcare investing $38 million in new Louisville cancer center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has one of the highest rates of cancer in the country.

Norton Healthcare is investing $38 million in a new cancer center in Louisville's East End. 

Construction is underway on the Norton Cancer Institute on Brownsboro Road. 

On Wednesday morning, Norton Healthcare leaders announced the investment into the comprehensive cancer center. 

More than 4,000 people in the Louisville area are diagnosed with cancer each year. Leaders say this new cancer center will help address the need for care. 

"As everyone knows cancer is the enemy. And unfortunately in Kentucky, we're one of those states that ranks in the bottom of how we're dealing with cancer. We feel like today is another step that norton healthcare has taken for the community to begin to win that battle," said Russell Cox, President/CEO of Norton Healthcare.

The center should open in October of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.