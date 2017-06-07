Memorial service planned for fallen Bardstown officer's K9 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Memorial service planned for fallen Bardstown officer's K9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bardstown Police Department is holding a memorial ceremony to honor Figo, the K9 companion of fallen Officer Jason Ellis. 

The memorial service is set to begin at 6 o'clock Friday evening at the Bardstown Police Department. There will then be a procession to Highview Cemetery in Chaplin, Kentucky. 

The German Shepherd died peacefully in his sleep May 23 after being diagnosed with hip dysplasia and severe arthritis.

Figo was the partner of fallen officer Jason Ellis. They were partners in every sense of the word, both at work and at home -- but they weren't together the night Ellis was killed on May 25, 2013

A photo of Figo touching the casket at the funeral for Ellis captured nationwide attention. 

The public is encouraged to attend the service. 

Police are still looking for Ellis' killer. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bardstown Police Department or send an email to elliscasetips@ky.gov. 

