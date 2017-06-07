Two new gorillas headed to the Louisville Zoo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two new gorillas headed to the Louisville Zoo

Courtesy: Louisville Zoo Courtesy: Louisville Zoo

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo's Gorilla Forest is getting two new western lowland gorillas. 

A 35-year-old male silverback named Casey will move from the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans soon.  And a 19-year-old female gorilla will join him from another zoo soon. Details will be released, as the transfer time gets closer. 

Officials at the Louisville Zoo plan on Casey the silverback will joining the family group already in the Gorilla Forest. That group includes 1-yea-old Kindi and her surrogate mother Kweli, female gorilla Paki and the new incoming female gorilla. Zoo officials hope the changes will create a strong and healthy family group for Kindi. 

Another of the residents in the Gorilla Forest will be leaving. The Louisville Zoo's 29-year-old silverback Mshindi will be transferred to another AZA accredited zoo in the next few months with details to be announced later.

The changes are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquarium's Species Survival Plan, which protects animals facing extinction in the wild.  Western lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered with an estimated 100,000 left in the wild. There are about 353 residing in 51 AZA accredited institutions in North America.

