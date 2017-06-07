Two new gorillas headed to the Louisville Zoo

A Louisville doctor has been sentenced to four years in prison for recklessly prescribing pain pills and committing fraud.

A Louisville doctor has been sentenced to four years in prison for recklessly prescribing pain pills and committing fraud.

10-year-old Haley Scott tells WDRB how a woman tried to lure she and a friend into her car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home. Police are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a woman who told two young girls

Twists and turns are what bring people to Kentucky Kingdom -- but paying customers being turned away from the gate is a twist no one saw coming.

Twists and turns are what bring people to Kentucky Kingdom -- but paying customers being turned away from the gate is a twist no one saw coming.

A doctor says the 78-year-old victim will never recover from his painful injuries...

A doctor says the 78-year-old victim will never recover from his painful injuries...

POLICE: Elderly victim suffers permanent injuries after trying to stop Shepherdsville man he thought was going to drive drunk

POLICE: Elderly victim suffers permanent injuries after trying to stop Shepherdsville man he thought was going to drive drunk

Bardstown Police Department will see a major change in leadership as the No. 2 in command steps down.

Bardstown Police Department will see a major change in leadership as the No. 2 in command steps down.

One man is dead after an ATV accident in Crawford County, Indiana Tuesday night.

One man is dead after an ATV accident in Crawford County, Indiana Tuesday night.

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo's Gorilla Forest is getting two new western lowland gorillas.

A 35-year-old male silverback named Casey will move from the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans soon. And a 19-year-old female gorilla will join him from another zoo soon. Details will be released, as the transfer time gets closer.

Officials at the Louisville Zoo plan on Casey the silverback will joining the family group already in the Gorilla Forest. That group includes 1-yea-old Kindi and her surrogate mother Kweli, female gorilla Paki and the new incoming female gorilla. Zoo officials hope the changes will create a strong and healthy family group for Kindi.

Another of the residents in the Gorilla Forest will be leaving. The Louisville Zoo's 29-year-old silverback Mshindi will be transferred to another AZA accredited zoo in the next few months with details to be announced later.

The changes are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquarium's Species Survival Plan, which protects animals facing extinction in the wild. Western lowland gorillas are considered critically endangered with an estimated 100,000 left in the wild. There are about 353 residing in 51 AZA accredited institutions in North America.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.