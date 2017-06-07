Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- UK vs. U of L in Super Regional, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- UK vs. U of L in Super Regional, Bowen to U of L basketball, Cleveland in NBA Finals

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's WDRB Sports Page Live Chat is in the books.

Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford served up their usual A-game in handling the most vital headlines in this week of sports.

Here's some of what came up in this week's chat:

- Heavy emphasis on Kentucky vs. Louisville baseball Super Regional, what's at stake and the key match-ups.

- Brian Bowen joins the Louisville basketball program.

- Will Cleveland turn the NBA Finals into a real series?

You can see the full replay from this week's chat right now.

The live chat is always open for your sports-related questions and comments on Wednesday mornings beginning at 10:30 pronto!

