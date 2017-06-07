Homicide detectives investigating body found in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a body was found in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene near 28th and Dumesnil Streets about 1 p.m. Wednesday. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said police officers were initially called to an alley behind an abandoned house on Dumesnil Street for a report of an abandoned car.

When officers arrived, they found what turned out to be a stolen car and some blood inside. That led them to a dead body a few yards away. Mitchell said the body is that of a man in his late teens or early 20s. Officers believe he died of a gunshot wound.

"Again, it's another young person in Louisville that's lost their life," Mitchell said. "And it appears to be again for reasons that are just incomprehensible."

Police are not sure at this point when the car was stolen, and they don't know when or where the man was shot. But they do believe the two are connected.

Some people nearby said they never heard gunshots Wednesday, but they did hear gunshots Tuesday night.

Another body was found on Memorial Day just a block away. The body of 31-year-old Douglas Spencer was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Isaac Alley.

Shemaeka Shaw lives nearby and is concerned that this is the second murder in the area in less than two weeks.

"It's troubling. Especially when you have children," she said. "Young children that are growing up in this neighborhood, and I can't even let my kids come out and play on the porch because you're scared of what might happen."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.