LMPD investigating homicide in the Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are responding to the city's latest homicide. 

Homicide detectives are at a scene near 28th and Dumesnil Streets. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says police were called to an alley behind a house on Dumesnil before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a stolen car that had been abandoned.  Police found blood in the car.  A few yards away, they found the body of a man. Police believe the stolen car and the homicide are connected. But they can't say when the victim died.

WDRB's Katrina Helmer watched as police combed the area for evidence and talked to people in the neighborhood. Some people nearby tell her they never heard gunshots Wednesday, but they did hear gunshots Tuesday night. 

Another body was found on Memorial Day just a block away.  The body of 31-year-old Douglas Spencer was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Isaac Alley.  

