Kentucky AG threatens legal action over Gov. Bevin's reorganization of state education boards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Atty. General Andy Beshear is challenging Gov. Matt Bevin's recent reorganization of state education boards.

Atty. General Beshear announced Wednesday his demand that Gov. Bevin rescind an executive order from June 2 that dissolved and reorganized several state education boards.

Beshear says he is giving Gov. Bevin seven days to rescind the order before taking legal action. The Attorney General's Office calls Bevin's action "unlawful and unconstitutional."

"The governor does not have 'absolute authority' over state boards," Beshear said. "He cannot ignore laws passed by the General Assembly that create independent boards, lay out their structure and set mandatory terms for their members. Put simply, he cannot rewrite laws he does not like through executive orders."

Last year, Beshear challenged Gov. Bevin's decision to withhold $18 million from Kentucky’s public colleges and universities.

Kentucky's Supreme Court ruled last September that the funds were unlawfully withheld, and stated in its decision that the attorney general's role is "to vindicate the public rights of the people of the Commonwealth."

