Indianapolis homeowner likely won't face charges after gunning down intruder in house

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indianapolis homeowner shot and killed an intruder Tuesday morning.

Police say 18-year-old Derrick Johnson Jr. forced his way into the home at around 2 a.m.

When the homeowner came face-to-face with Johnson in the living room, the homeowner opened fire, killing the teen.

An attorney says even though Johnson didn't have a weapon, Indiana law protects the homeowner's right to defend his wife and 3-year-old child.

"Indiana adheres to the policy that a person's home is their castle, and you cannot unlawfully enter that home, at the risk of being killed," said attorney Jack Crawford.

"He invited that and he brought that upon himself," said neighbor Jennifer Allen. "And I know he probably has family, and I feel sorry for them, but, no, I do not have a problem with the fact that he was shot and killed."

Police say Johnson has been arrested three times since April on drug and theft-related charges.

Charges against the homeowner are not likely.

