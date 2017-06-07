Teen indicted after machete attack at Transylvania University - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teen indicted after machete attack at Transylvania University

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury has returned an indictment against the man accused of attacking two people with a machete at a Transylvania University coffee shop.

Nineteen-year-old Mitchell Adkins faces 10 charges including assault, terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and menacing. 

Lexington Police Sgt. Jervis Middleton says Adkins entered the building with a bag of "various edged weapons." 

Student Tristan Reynolds said a man entered and said "the day of reckoning has come," then asked someone about their political affiliation. When the answer was Republican, the assailant said "you are safe."

Adkins is a former student at the university in Lexington.

He's currently at Eastern State Hospital undergoing a mental evaluation.

