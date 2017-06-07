Pre-K program for low-income Indiana families expands into Floyd - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pre-K program for low-income Indiana families expands into Floyd and Harrison counties

Posted: Updated:

Indianapolis, Ind. (WDRB) -- Floyd and Harrison Counties are now included in an Indiana program offering pre-kindergarten to low-income families. 

The On My Way Pre-K program for 4-year-olds started as a pilot program in five Indiana counties last year, and  it was expanded by the Indiana General Assembly in January.  Governor Eric Holcomb's office announced 15 new counties on Wednesday that are now eligible to participate starting in 2018. 

The new counties added to the On My Way Pre-K program are Bartholomew, DeKalb, Delaware, Elkhart, Floyd, Grant, Harrison, Howard, Kosciusko, Madison, Marshall, Monroe, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe and Vigo. 

In a statement, Governor Holcomb said "Eligible Hoosier children who start at the back of the line now have an opportunity to move ahead when enrolled in a high-quality pre-kindergarten program." He added that "A strategic investment now to expand state-funded prekindergarten for children from low-income families is an essential investment we must make in Indiana's workforce and our state's future."

More information about On My Way Pre-K is available online.  

