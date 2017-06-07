Dave & Buster's to open at Mall St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Dave & Buster's location is coming to Mall St. Matthews.

The Texas-based chain offers games, bowling, a restaurant and a sports bar all in one.

Dave & Buster's will take the second-floor space currently occupied by Forever 21.

Mall officials say it will take some time to prepare the space, but look for Dave & Buster's to open around this time next year.

