Dave & Buster's to open at Mall St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Dave & Buster's location is coming to Mall St. Matthews.
The Texas-based chain offers games, bowling, a restaurant and a sports bar all in one.
Dave & Buster's will take the second-floor space currently occupied by Forever 21.
Mall officials say it will take some time to prepare the space, but look for Dave & Buster's to open around this time next year.
