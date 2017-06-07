New proposal would make Waterfront Park visitors pay for parking

Bardstown Police Department will see a major change in leadership as the No. 2 in command steps down.

Second in command of Bardstown Police Department steps down

One man is dead after an ATV accident in Crawford County, Indiana Tuesday night.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

Authorities say they were already in the process of hitching up his truck, when the suspect pulled a gun...

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

The Ford Escape SUV is made at Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road.

Ford cuts summer shut-down time at Louisville Assembly Plant to churn out more SUVs

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

10-year-old Haley Scott tells WDRB how a woman tried to lure she and a friend into her car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home. Police are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a woman who told two young girls

A jungle gym, sprinklers and sunshine are a kid’s idea of a good time. A parent’s idea is a little different.

“One good thing [about Waterfront Park] is that it’s free,” a mother at Waterfront Park said. “People are always looking for inexpensive things to do.”

However, a day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you. The Waterfront Development Corporation has proposed a plan to charge $5 to park for three hours in a Waterfront parking lot.

“I think $5 is a lot for three hours,” one mother said.

“In the Cincinnati area, the Indianapolis area and some other areas, they actually charge for parking at waterfront parks,” said Waterfront Development Corporation president David Karem.

The Waterfront Development Corporation needs money to maintain the park and the Belvedere, plan events and manage the Belle of Louisville.

“The legislature committed $420,000 to the waterfront," Karem said. "And when that got to the governor's desk, it got vetoed by the governor."

Mayor Greg Fischer wants to give the park a big chunk of change to make up for the shortfall. But that money still needs to be approved by Metro Council and would only cover the park for one year.

If it's not approved, the Waterfront may be forced to fall back on plan B.

“In each of the parking lots in the park, there would be a station where you went and paid to park,” Karem said.

As long as there are parking fees, some parents say they might not come back.

“There are a lot of other parks around," one mother said. "I would probably just go somewhere else."

“I would be less inclined to come I think if there was $5 parking,” another mother said.

